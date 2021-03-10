JACKSON • Mississippi lawmakers on Wednesday killed medical marijuana legislation that was designed to potentially replace Initiative 65, the constitutional amendment legalizing medical pot that voters approved in November.
Senate Bill 2765, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, was drawn up to create a replacement marijuana legalization program, which would only take effect if Initiative 65 is overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court. The mayor of Madison is challenging the voter initiative and oral arguments are scheduled for next month.
But the Senate bill made several drastic changes to the voter-approved medical marijuana program — and the House ultimately decided not to advance the legislation before a key Wednesday deadline.
“We don’t need to vote on this today," said Rep. Joel Bomgar, R-Madison, a prominent backer of Initiative 65. "This is ridiculous. The people already voted on (legalization)."
Bomgar added that if lawmakers opted to advance the bill, they would be "screwing over everybody who voted for initiative 65, and you’re screwing over everybody who voted against Initiative 65. This is a no-win situation, and we are playing games with the voters."
Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, last week ushered SB 2765 through the committee he leads, House Ways and Means. He argued Wednesday that the full House should approve a version of the bill as a way to show "good faith" to the Senate, which had stayed up until 1 a.m. negotiating and voting on the proposal last month.
Lamar assured his colleagues that both chambers could work out their differences in the coming weeks and decide on the final shape of a legislative pot program. He pledged not to allow through the drastic changes the Senate had approved — such as higher licensing fees for businesses, a different agency providing oversight, and fewer options for patients to buy marijuana.
"Let's continue it along the process," Lamar said, adding the legislation would provide a "fail safe, if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the city of Madison" and invalidates Initiative 65.
But it soon became clear Wednesday that numerous House members were opposed to any type of marijuana bill — even a version that closely mirrored the language of Initiative 65, which is what Lamar's committee had approved.
“This whole thing is a ruse, we all know it, nobody believes this bill will turn into anything that looks anything like initiative 65," Bomgar said.
Bomgar and other lawmakers submitted a flurry of technical complaints about the bill on Wednesday, and the parliamentary delay tactics ultimately led Lamar to pull the legislation.
One representative, Kevin Horan, R-Grenada, had a simple description for the morning's heated debate and delays: "Reefer madness."
The bill's withdrawal from House consideration meant that it died, due to a Wednesday deadline to pass bills that originated in the opposite chamber. Lamar conceded that it was the "end of the road" for a legislative medical marijuana program. Many representatives cheered.
Bomgar declined to discuss his successful effort to kill the legislation after the vote.
"The people spoke on a public ballot, we should honor that, and support that, and we shouldn't try to make any changes — period," Rep. Robert Johnson, the Democratic leader from Natchez, told the Daily Journal following the vote.
He said if the Supreme Court ultimately strikes down Initiative 65, lawmakers can always come back next January and pass a legislative replacement.
"There's no rush on this," he said.
The legislation was authored by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, and supported by other key Senate leaders including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. It was initially pitched as a marijuana program that would coexist with Initiative 65.
Critics said it was meant to undermine the voter initiative. But Blackwell later amended the legislation to include a provision where it would only take effect if the court threw out Initiative 65. The pending case, brought by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, argues the process for placing a constitutional amendment before voters is improper.
Blackwell told the Daily Journal he was disappointed the House let the bill die, but "we took it as far as we could." He said the legislation was only meant as an "insurance policy" in case the court threw out the current program, and some lawmakers appeared to misunderstand its purpose.
Now, Blackwell said, lawmakers would likely need to consider legalization again next year if the court strikes down Initiative 65.