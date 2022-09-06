JACKSON • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker is pushing to pass drug prevention legislation next year, with a major focus on the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.
Rep. Sam Creemore, R-New Albany, told the Daily Journal that he’s laying the groundwork to introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would authorize the Mississippi State Department of Health to create a comprehensive drug prevention curriculum that would be shared in public schools.
“Every day that we don’t do something about this, more people are dying,” Creekmore told the Daily Journal.
Creekmore is proposing the state use some of the millions of dollars it receives every year from 1997's $4 billion tobacco lawsuit settlement to fund the new material, in addition to the tobacco prevention curriculum currently in place.
Creekmore and Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, introduced a drug education bill during the legislative session earlier this year. But that legislation was coupled with another provision that would have changed some aspects of the state’s drug court laws, and it failed to gain approval from a majority of both legislative chambers.
The Union County lawmaker believes the drug court provisions are ultimately what killed the overall bill.
There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat patients with severe pain, including post surgery.
Illicit fentanyl is often mixed together in a pill or capsule with other illegal drugs, which can lead to death in many cases, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also believed to be a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in America.
“Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction, and it’s killing us,” Creekmore said.
The 2023 legislative session will begin in January 2023.
