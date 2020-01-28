TUPELO • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker wants to crack down on people who provide electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices to minors.
State Rep. Nick Bain, a Republican from Corinth, recently filed House Bill 49 in the Mississippi House of Representatives. The bill proposes penalties for people who are caught and convicted of providing electronic cigarettes to people under 21.
Bain told the Daily Journal he decided to introduce the bill after a local public school administrator came to his office with a bag of e-cigarette products. Bain said the administrator of the school collected them in the hallways of the public school.
“That’s what opened my eyes up,” Bain said.
Bain’s proposed legislation comes after the Food and Drug Administration in December raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and nicotine products to 21.
The bill outlines different levels of penalties depending on where people are caught and convicted of selling people under 21 a nicotine product, including e-cigarettes. The harshest penalties are reserved for those selling such products near educational centers.
According to the bill, the first time a person is convicted of providing e-cigarettes to a minor near a school, a person would have to pay a fine of $500 and serve no more than 20 hours of community service. The second time, the fine doubles and the community service threshold increases to no more than 30 hours. For the third offense, a person would pay $1,500 and serve no more than 50 hours of community service.
The bill also outlines lesser fines that can be imposed on businesses if they are caught supplying e-cigarettes to people under 21, with a fine for the first offense starting at $250.
Bain said the order of the penalties in his bill is consistent with other state laws that deal with selling drugs or other items to minors.
Under the proposed statute, if people under 21 are charged with a separate crime and caught in possession of a vaping device, they can also be charged with additional fines and community service.
“It only affects people selling to minors,” Bain said. “I just want to penalize our bad actors who are giving these to the youth,” Bain said.
Now that Bain has introduced the legislation, it has been assigned to the House Judiciary B Committee, and he is the chairman of that committee. Bain said he did not have a timeline of when the bill will be brought up for discussion within the committee he leads, but said similar bills regarding e-cigarettes have also been filed.
“There are other vaping bills, but they haven’t been assigned to a committee yet,” Bain said.
There are several options about what could happen to vaping legislation in the committee. One possibility is that Bain and other committee members could combine the different bills into one comprehensive piece of legislation.
In order for the bill to become law, it must pass a committee vote and a vote in both legislative chambers. The first deadline Bain must meet is March 10. This is the deadline for when committees have to report general bills that originated in its own legislative chamber.