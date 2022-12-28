Jody Steverson

A file photo of House Ways and Means Committee Vice Chairman Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, explaining a bill in House Chamber on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker wants to help solve teacher shortages by allowing retired teachers to go back into classrooms and still keep their retirement benefits.

