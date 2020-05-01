Senators, from left to right, Kathy Chism, R-New Albany, Nicole Akins Boyd, R-Oxford, Daniel Sparks, R-Belmont, and Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, listen as Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, unseen, explains why lawmakers have returned to the Capitol in an effort to strip spending authority over $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus money from Gov. Tate Reeves, during a press briefing at the statehouse in Jackson Friday. All lawmakers followed social protocol by standing away from each other and wearing face masks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)