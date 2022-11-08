Jackson Fires

Elder Lloyd Caston, 73, walks around the remains Epiphany Lutheran Church near mid-town Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Authorities in Mississippi's capital city are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist who set several fires early Tuesday morning on and near the campus of Jackson State University, a historically Black public university. At least two of the buildings set ablaze were churches.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with seven fires set across Mississippi's capital city early Tuesday.

Newsletter

Recommended for you