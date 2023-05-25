Police Shoot Child-Mississippi

This undated photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old son Aderrien Murry, who was shot and wounded by an Indianola Police Department officer on Saturday, May 20, 2023, during a domestic disturbance call at the home of Murry’s family. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting.

 Courtesy of Nakala Murry via AP

JACKSON — A Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed 11-year-old Black boy in the child's home should be fired, an attorney for the child's mother said Thursday.

