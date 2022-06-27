Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, center right, accompanied by Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, center left, waves to supporters as they walk out of of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, after the court heard arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.
JACKSON • By the end of next week, abortion in most instances will be outlawed in Mississippi.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch on Monday morning published a certification in the state’s administrative bulletin that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, which starts a 10-day clock needed for the state’s “trigger law” on abortion access to take effect.
“Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now go into effect,” Fitch said in a statement. “As we have said throughout this case, Roe v. Wade presented a false choice between a woman’s future and her child’s life.
Once 10 days have lapsed, the 2007 law only allows physicians to conduct abortions when a mother’s life is at stake or when the pregnancy resulted from a rape that has been reported to law enforcement. The law does not allow for an exception for incest.
If someone is convicted of performing an illegal abortion, they would be guilty of a felony and could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.