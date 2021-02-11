JACKSON • Legislation that would create a new medical marijuana program in Mississippi should the voter-approved Initiative 65 be overturned by the courts failed an initial test in the Senate on Thursday night.
But Senate Bill 2765, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, might not be dead just yet. It could still be considered Friday if Senate leaders including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann believe they have enough support to meet a necessary three-fifths majority.
They came up one votes short on Thursday, even after several hours of coaxing by Hosemann and the bill's author, Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven.
Voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative 65 in November, which amended the state constitution to include language creating a medical marijuana program. State health officials are in the early stages of setting up that program, which allows marijuana use for patients with an array of conditions.
But Initiative 65 is also facing a court challenge, brought by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler. The pending case argues the state's process for placing a constitutional amendment before voters is improper.
Blackwell told his colleagues Thursday night that his legislation was not designed to replace or undermine the voter-approved initiative. Instead, he said, it would go into effect only should the constitutional amendment be overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
"It parallels, in many ways, 65," Blackwell said of his bill's provisions.
Like Initiative 65, he said, it would allow only 2.5 ounces of marijuana to be dispensed over a two-week period. It would include a list of the same qualifying conditions, plus a few more, for patients to qualify. There would be no limits on cultivation centers or the number of dispensaries allowed either, he said.
There are key differences, however, in how the programs' tax and fee structure would work.
Initiative 65 would charge a fee up to 7% of the state's sales tax rate, up to $50 to obtain a marijuana ID card, as well as "reasonable fees" to license dispensaries. Proceeds must be used to fund the state's medical marijuana regulatory program, overseen by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
SB 2765, meanwhile, had initially proposed $100,000 licensing fees to start a cultivation and processing facility, with an annual renewal of the same price. Dispensaries would be charged $20,000 upfront for a license, with an annual renewal of $10,000. Dispensaries would charge customers a retail tax of 10%, under the bill's initial language.
But Blackwell proposed several changes on Thursday night, which were approved by his colleagues. Among them was drastically reducing the licensing fees.
For dispensaries, he proposed an initial licensing fee of $5,000, with $2,500 each year following. A cultivator would pay $15,000 upfront, and $8,000 each following year. And the sales tax, he said, would be reduced from 10% to 7%.
Proceeds of the proposed medical marijuana program would go to various state education priorities, including early learning and college scholarships.
Blackwell alluded to the fluid nature of the bill, suggesting he had made a number of concessions.
"It's been a work in progress, up until just a few hours ago," he said.
But a mix of Republicans and Democrats ultimately opposed the bill. Some were worried about voting for anything related to marijuana, while others had concerns about a public perception that they were undermining the voter's will with Initiative 65. Some expressed concerns about large licensing fees serving as a barrier to small Mississippi companies wanting to get into the marijuana business.
Initially, Blackwell had pitched Senate Bill 2765 as effectively a parallel marijuana program which would operate whether Initiative 65 is overturned or not. But that changed following lengthy discussions and negotiations on Thursday, to include "trigger" language, where the legislation would only take effect if Initiative 65 was overturned.
After a long delay and careful counting of votes, Hosemann quietly read out the result — 30-21, just short of the needed votes in favor.
The bill garnered vocal opposition online in recent days.
A group called Mississippians For Medical Marijuana launched a Facebook page and labeled the legislation a "sneaky backdoor proposal." A Wednesday Facebook post from the group said: "Stop Corrupt Politicians. Vote No on SB 2765."
The organization also cut an ad criticizing Blackwell stating in a recent committee meeting that not all Mississippians "knew what they were voting for." A few members of the group came to the Capitol early Thursday to protest the bill.