Nick Bain 2023 floor debate

State Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, right, during debate in the Mississippi House in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

CORINTH - Challenger Brad Mattox kept a 22-vote lead over incumbent Rep. Nick Bain after affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday morning in Alcorn County’s too-close-to-call state House District 2 Republican runoff. Bain told the Daily Journal he is preparing a team of lawyers and does not plan to concede.

