CORINTH - Challenger Brad Mattox kept a 22-vote lead over incumbent Rep. Nick Bain after affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday morning in Alcorn County’s too-close-to-call state House District 2 Republican runoff. Bain told the Daily Journal he is preparing a team of lawyers and does not plan to concede.
Only five absentee affidavits remain to be tallied, plus any additional mail-in ballots received by Sept. 5 and postmarked by Aug. 29, said Circuit Clerk Crystal Sterling. These ballots will be publicly processed next week.
A total of 4,680 votes have been counted as of Wednesday afternoon per the clerk’s preliminary report. Mattox has 50.24% to Bain’s 49.76%.
Preliminary runoff results showed Bain turned out most of his primary voters, securing just 35 fewer votes than he did Aug. 8. But Mattox increased his vote count over 36%, apparently succeeding in his alliance with third-place primary finisher Chris Wilson to consolidate and turn out their voters.
With no candidate conceding, District 2 is now the last of Mississippi's 2023 legislative primaries to be decided. If Bain is defeated, it will be a rare victory in an otherwise mostly failed wave of right-wing challengers to incumbents around the state this cycle. It would also make Bain a rare casualty of the 2020 vote to change the state flag, which an opponent said rallied voters against him.
As of Wednesday’s unofficial count, Mattox got 2,351 runoff votes to Bain’s 2,329, not including the remaining five absentee affidavits or any straggler mail-in absentee ballots. In the Aug. 8 primary, Mattox only got 1,727 votes Aug. 8 to Wilson’s 829 and Bain’s 2,364.
The clerk said 45 affidavits were submitted in Alcorn County’s Aug. 29 runoffs, which included three local races. Not all the county’s precincts are in House District 2. A total of 16 affidavit ballots were accepted, 13 of them in the House race, the clerk said.
“I do not intend to concede and we will have a team of lawyers looking at the process next week,” Bain told the Daily Journal after Wednesday morning’s affidavit count.
Mattox’s runoff vote count was 624 higher than his primary tally.
Last week, Wilson told the Daily Journal “if I can get four or five hundred of my 800 to vote for Brad, I think he’s got a chance to win.”
Wednesday’s preliminary per-precinct results show that compared to Aug. 8, Bain increased his vote count in large city precincts but lost ground to Mattox in several county precincts.
“If you want to win that seat, you gotta win the county,” Wilson said last week.
With Wilson out of the race, Mattox increased his vote count in every precinct. His biggest gain was from a 111-vote jump in his hometown Kossuth precinct in the southwest part of the county. Kossuth’s overall turnout declined 3% from 931 to 905, but Mattox’s vote count increased while Bain’s went down by 51.
Bain’s biggest decreases were in Kossuth, Biggersville and Shady Grove. Bain lost 127 votes total in those three precincts. Bain’s vote total decreased in half of the district’s 12 precincts, which he did not quite compensate for by increasing his tally by 103 in four large Corinth city precincts.
Excluding Kossuth and the precinct near Mattox’s gun store, the four precincts with Mattox’s highest relative vote count increase in the runoff were the same four precincts where Wilson got over 20% in the primary.
Some right-wing challengers in other 2023 legislative primaries explicitly tied themselves to Sen. Chris McDaniel's challenge to incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann or received Mississippi Freedom Caucus endorsements.
This was not the case in District 2, but Wilson, who allied with Mattox to attack Bain, has used McDaniel and Freedom Caucus statements to encourage supporters to turn out for Mattox and unseat Bain. Wilson campaigned on Bain's 2020 vote to change Mississippi's flag to remove the Confederate emblem without letting voters decide by referendum.
Wilson told the Daily Journal he expected Bain to eventually concede. He said Bain's downfall "wasn't just the flag," citing Bain's vote on criminal justice issues like 2020's SB 2123 that would have allowed some violent offenders parole in certain circumstances. Gov. Reeves vetoed the legislation.
"The stripping of our voting rights was definitely the key though," Wilson said.
Mattox did not respond to the Daily Journal's request for comment on the state of the race Wednesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.