HOUSTON • Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood would not directly comment about recorded phone calls that feature former President Barack Obama endorsing Hood.
Recordings of robocalls featuring Obama's voice began to circulate online late Monday night. News outlet Mississippi Today confirmed the legitimacy of the calls through an Obama representative.
"A brighter future for Mississippi is in your hands, all you have to do is vote," Obama says in a recording of the phone call.
The Hood campaign has yet to release a statement on the calls, and the candidate claimed to be somewhat unaware of them when asked by a reporter working on behalf of the Daily Journal on Tuesday morning.
"You know, I haven’t kept up with them so I really don’t know," Hood said. "You know this time of year you get so much crazy stuff going on. It’s unfortunate that that is all going on, but I think in the end people see through it."
After a recording of the call began to circulate Monday night, the Hood campaign did not respond to requests for comment by the Daily Journal.
In the call, Obama touts plans by Hood to expand Medicaid and boost teacher pay.
Obama recorded a similar phone call for Louisiana's incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who faced a first round of voting last month in that state.
Robert Scott, of the Chickasaw Journal, contributed to this report.