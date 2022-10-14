TUPELO • President Joe Biden intends to nominate Northeast Mississippi prosecutor Scott Colom to be a federal judge in Mississippi’s Northern District, according to a White House spokesperson.
A native of Columbus, Colom is the elected district attorney of the 16th Circuit Court District, which includes Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
Colom is the first Black prosecutor in the 16th Circuit Court District, winning that seat in 2015 by defeating the long-serving incumbent Forrest Allgood. Colom defeated the notoriously punitive Allgood on a reforming campaign that emphasized intervention programs designed to offer nonviolent offenders alternatives to prison time.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Colom would be the second Black judge in Mississippi’s U.S. Northern District, a historic first. Sitting District Judge Debra Brown is the first Black judge to serve in the Northern District and is only the third Black district court judge in Mississippi history.
Colom will replace U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, who announced last year that he’ll take senior status. Mills will remain on the bench and hear a reduced caseload, but it does create a judicial vacancy.
Colom practiced law at the Colom Law Firm from 2011 to 2016. While working in private practice, Colom served in several part-time roles, including as the city prosecutor for Columbus from 2013 to 2016 and as a municipal court judge in Aberdeen.
Colom received his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2009 and his undergraduate from Millsaps College in 2005.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson initially recommended Colom for Mississippi’s federal bench in a November letter to the White House.
There are three judicial posts in the U.S. Northern District. Aside from Mills and Brown, the other currently sitting judge on the U.S. Northern District bench is Sharion Aycock.
