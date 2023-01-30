A file photo of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., answering a question during a televised GOP gubernatorial primary debate in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — Bill Waller Jr., the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, will not run for governor, likely giving incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves an easy path to capture the GOP nomination this year.
“After talking with my family and supporters, and after much prayer and soul searching, I have decided not to run for governor,” Waller told the Daily Journal in a statement.
The son of a former governor, Waller strongly considered entering the race for a second time to offer the Republican voters a chance to elect someone who advocated for Medicaid expansion and sought to find solutions to the state’s fragile system of rural health care.
But Waller's decision not to enter the race potentially means voters will have limited candidates to choose from during the Republican primary on Aug. 8.
The only other person to file paperwork in the Republican primary for governor is John Witcher, a doctor who became known for opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Witcher has never run for elected office and would face Reeves’ huge reserve of campaign funds.
The only major Democrat to announce a run for governor is Brandon Presley, currently the state’s northern district public service commissioner.
