A file photo of former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., answering a question during a televised GOP gubernatorial primary debate in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — Bill Waller Jr., the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, will not run for governor, likely giving incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves an easy path to capture the GOP nomination this year.

