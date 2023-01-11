Mississippi Black Caucus

Legislative Black Caucus Chairman, Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point, discusses specific concerns the group has regarding use of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus money during a press briefing at the statehouse on May 1, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Ford on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, said that the Black Caucus agenda includes a push to ease the restoration of voting rights for former inmates, expand Medicaid, provide oversight for welfare spending and ensure that all parts of the state have access to high-speed internet and safe drinking water.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON -  The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will push this year to revive an initiative process, ease the restoration of voting rights for former inmates, expand Medicaid, provide oversight for welfare spending and ensure that all parts of the state have access to high-speed internet and safe drinking water, the group's chairwoman said Wednesday.

