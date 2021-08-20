TUPELO • Dueling comments between state lawmakers have shed at least a little light on the current shape of negotiations over a complex medical marijuana bill that is expected to spark a special legislative session in the near future.
At a civic club meeting in Tupelo on Friday, Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, shared what he claimed were current details of a medical marijuana proposal, citing conversations with lead legislators in the state Senate — including Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven.
Blackwell, the architect of Senate medical marijuana negations, and Rep. Lee Yancey, his counterpart in the House, confirmed that some of McMahan’s comments are accurate, but disputed other portions of the Lee County lawmaker’s remarks.
Blackwell told the Daily Journal that the current version of a medical marijuana bill include a 7% sales tax, some type of distance restriction and allows physicians to certify patients for medical marijuana treatment.
The Southaven legislator said he's currently on the 12th draft of a marijuana bill and that a definitively settled version does not yet exist.
McMahan comments draw correction, clarification, confirmation
McMahan, who admits he has not seen a draft of any marijuana bill, said he has been told that the latest Senate version contains a 7% sales tax and a 10% excise tax. The Lee County lawmaker strongly opposes all excise taxes.
Blackwell confirmed that a 7% sales tax is very likely, but said any tax beyond that remains subject to further debate.
McMahan also said current draft language would prohibit a medical marijuana dispensary or growing facility from operating within 1,000 feet of a church, school or childcare center.
Blackwell said that some type of distance restriction will be in the bill but he’s also considering adding a waiver option that medical marijuana centers could seek from churches, schools or childcare centers to give them authority to operate within the restricted distance.
There is currently no opt-out provision for local governments, and properly certified patients will be able to grow a limited number of plants inside their residence, McMahan said, citing his conversations with Blackwell.
Blackwell did not outright dispute those comments but said that the language dealing with these provisions is still being worked out.
Yancy, R-Brandon, said that some of the provisions that McMahan mentioned are “right on the money,” but others mentioned have never even been discussed in the negotiations process. Yancey declined to say which items were accurate and which were inaccurate.
“Before some senators go out and say what’s in the bill, I think we’d all be better suited to let those working on the bill get it done and not unnecessarily alarm people,” Yancey said.
Medical marijuana deal 'closer than close'
Yancey, Blackwell and a few legislative leaders have been working on the fine details of the legislation for months now in private while they’ve listened to testimony this summer from doctors, advocates and industry experts at legislative hearings to aid them in crafting a proposal.
Gov. Tate Reeves has the sole power to call lawmakers back into session and set the agenda. He has repeatedly said that he wants lawmakers to have most of the specifics worked out beforehand so that the session can be brief.
The two key lawmakers believe that the Senate and the House are close to reaching a handshake agreement on a medical marijuana program, and it’s well within reason to think a special session will occur this summer.
“We’re closer than close,” Yancey said. “I think we’re looking at the possibility of being on the same page with the Senate in the next week or so. At that point, I feel a responsibility with other members of the Legislature to let them see the work that’s gone into this.”
Some politicians shift stance following statewide vote
The medical marijuana issue has seen many state lawmakers, including McMahan and Reeves, change their position.
After medical marijuana failed to gain major traction in the Legislature for years, a strong majority of Mississippi’s voters last year voted to approve Initiative 65, a citizen sponsored proposal.
However, the Mississippi Supreme Court threw out the medical marijuana initiative earlier this year on technicalities with the state’s initiative process.
McMahan openly admits that he has long been opposed to medical marijuana, but is widely known for being someone who claims to “support the will” of his district, which includes portions of Lee and Itawamba counties.
“I will be voting for some type of medical marijuana program,” McMahan told Lee County citizens on Friday, citing the vote for Initiative 65 within his district.
McMahan's has priorities for medical cannabis bill
McMahan wants local governments to have more control over restrictions on dispensaries and growing facilities.
For example, McMahan proposes language that would allow city councils, boards of aldermen and even county supervisors to prohibit medical marijuana dispensaries within their boundaries, but he also wants local governments to be able to suspend any spacing or buffer requirements.
The second-term legislator also said he would like to see a 7% sales tax enacted on marijuana sales along with a 7% “sin tax." Of the 7% sin tax, 3.5% would go to law enforcement agencies and the remaining 3.5% would go to mental health services.
Advocate weighs in on policy details
Ken Newburger, the executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, has been confident that a special session to address medical marijuana will happen soon and is thankful that lawmakers are taking time to craft a solid program.
Though he hasn’t seen any specific draft, Newburger, the former campaign manager of Initiative 65, believes that a medical marijuana program should allow patients access to a diverse array of marijuana products and give physicians the opportunity to certify a patient to receive marijuana.
Newburger is receptive to the idea of medical marijuana products being subject to the 7% sales tax, but believes a potential 10% excise tax is a bit too high.
“I have heard different things about excise tax being 2% to 5%, but 10% just seems a bit high to me,” Newburger said.
Lawmakers are expected to reach an accord within the next few weeks on a final draft.