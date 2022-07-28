UMMC

This file photo from May 2018 shows the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. 

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FLOWOOD, Miss. • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi on Thursday said it was suing three employees of the University of Mississippi Medical Center for allegedly spreading false information.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus