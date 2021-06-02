TUPELO • Brad White, the current chief of staff to Gov. Tate Reeves, has been tapped to lead the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT on Wednesday announced through a press release that the Mississippi Transportation Commission unanimously appointed White as executive director of the state agency effective July 1.
“Brad has a proven track record in managing governmental affairs on the federal level as well as the state level,” Transportation Commission Chairman Tom King said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of the legislative process and staff management.”
Prior to serving as chief of staff to Reeves, White served as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. White also worked at MDOT from 1999 to 2005 serving as assistant to former Central District Commissioner Dick Hall.
“I feel in some ways like I’m coming home. MDOT has always been a special place for me,” White said. “I look forward to what we can accomplish together working with the Transportation Commission and MDOT staff.”
Gov. Tate Reeves in a Facebook post said that he “couldn’t be more proud” of White for accepting the appointment to MDOT.
“He has a lot of hard work ahead of him, but if anyone is prepared to meet - and exceed - expectations, I’ll bet on Brad any day,” Reeves said.
Even though the commission has appointed him, White must still be confirmed as the executive director by the Mississippi Senate.
Reeves did not say who will replace White as his chief of staff, but said that he has a transition plan in place and that he will make further announcements at a later date.
White will replace Margaret McGrath, who resigned from her post at the end of March. Her resignation came amid doubts that the Senate would re-confirm her to remain head of the transportation agency.