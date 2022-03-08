JACKSON • The Mississippi Senate on Monday confirmed Brad White, a longtime political operative in Mississippi, to be the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
John Caldwell, the transportation commissioner for the northern district, told the Daily Journal that White has worked hard this legislative session to promote policies that are beneficial to MDOT, and he deserves all the credit.
“We are super excited about the direction that Brad is taking us in,” Caldwell said. “As the director, he has hit the ground running. This first legislative session, he has been one of the most successful people.”
White moved to MDOT after serving as chief of staff for Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He has also been chief of staff for the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who congratulated White on his confirmation.
“I know you will continue to serve Mississippi well!” Hyde-Smith tweeted.
White was an assistant to former Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall from 1999 to 2005. White was also chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party from 2008 to 2011.
The state Transportation Commission appointed White to his new role last June. In Mississippi, most appointees can lead state agencies or serve on boards before they’re confirmed by the state Senate.
“I believe the culture of transportation is bright under his leadership,” Senate Transportation Committee Chair Jenifer Branning said of White.
White told Branning and the Senate committee last week that one of his biggest concerns at the department is the ability to recruit and retain staff engineers. He told legislators MDOT has lost 30 engineers over the past year.
“We’ve lost a lot of institutional knowledge,” White told the committee at his confirmation hearing.
White attributed MDOT's staff loss to competition from higher-paying public bodies and the private sector.
White has pledged to work with legislative leaders and the state Personnel Board to come up with solutions to stem the loss of staff.