Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the Mississippi Public Service Commission securing a $300 million settlement with Entergy Mississippi, an integrated energy company on June 23, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Brandon Presley, the Democratic candidate for governor, collected around $1.35 million in donations since the beginning of this year, according to his campaign, surpassing fundraising benchmarks set by previous Democratic gubernatorial candidates. 

Newsletter