Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks about options last week in trying to secure broadband Internet service to the Wren area.

Brandon Presley’s Thursday night fundraiser at the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo proves the elected utility regulator is on the right track if he’s planning on running for statewide office, but political insiders still have suspicious minds about how he could mount a successful run.

