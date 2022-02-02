In this file photo from June 2021, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks to attendees at the CREATE Foundation's annual State of the Region meeting. The public service commissioner from Nettleton, who some speculate will make a run for governor in 2023, netted almost $475,000 in campaign donations within the last year.
Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
In this file photo from June 2021, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks to attendees at the CREATE Foundation's annual State of the Region meeting. The public service commissioner from Nettleton, who some speculate will make a run for governor in 2023, netted almost $475,000 in campaign donations within the last year.
Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton speaks to reporters following adjournment of the body on the first day of the 90-day Legislative Session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
JACKSON • Brandon Presley, amid speculation that he is eyeing a run for governor, has netted almost $475,000 in campaign donations within the last year.
Combined with previous donations, the three-term utility regulator from north Mississippi is sitting on approximately $519,000 in cash on hand in his public service commissioner campaign account.
State law requires candidates running for office to list the names and employers of any campaign donations greater than $200. Candidates don't have to disclose the names of any donors whose contributions are less than $200.
Presley so far has not set up a campaign account for a run for governor, and the only campaign account he has maintained is for public service commissioner.
Kimberly Simoes, an attorney who lives in Nettleton, donated the largest amount to Presley’s PSC campaign account last year at $50,000.
But one of the more notable aspects of the Nettleton Democrat’s campaign donations over the past year is that it includes donations from several GOP donors as well.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Richard Wax, the CEO of the Wax Company in Amory, gave $25,000 to Presley's campaign. Wax has previously donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves' campaign.
John Palmer, the U.S. ambassador to Portugal during the George W. Bush administration and the chairman of Gulf State Capital, donated $10,000 to Presley’s campaign.
Other notable contributions to the Northeast Mississippi Democrat’s campaign coffer include $10,000 from David Scruggs of Oxford, $10,000 from Crymes Pittman of Jackson, $15,000 from Douglas Wright of Tupelo and $10,000 from Douglas Horne of Knoxville, Tennessee.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, has also been rumored to be considering a gubernatorial run in the Republican primary.
Gunn this past year received around $655,000 dollars this past year in contributions, and has around $1.03 million in cash on hand.
Some of Gunn’s biggest campaign donors this past year are Centene Management Company, which donated $25,000; Barry Wax, who donated $20,000; ECOM Co-PAC, who donated $25,000 and Joe Frank Sanderson Jr., who donated $10,000.
If Presley or Gunn were to run against Gov. Tate Reeves, they would still face a massive war chest from the current governor, who received $2.4 million in donations and is currently sitting on $4.8 million in cash on hand.