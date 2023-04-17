GRENADA — Brandon Presley, the Democratic candidate for governor, over the weekend urged Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to call lawmakers back into a special session to restore the state’s ballot initiative process.
“He should have called a special session before the taillights of the legislators ever left the Capitol,” Presley told reporters.
Legislative leaders for the second straight year failed to reach an agreement on how to restore the state’s ballot initiative, leaving voters without a way to bypass political power and directly put an issue on a statewide ballot.
Regular legislative sessions in Mississippi typically run from the beginning of January through the beginning of April. After lawmakers adjourn the session, they cannot consider any new bills until the next year, unless the governor calls them into a special session.
Reeves’ office did not respond to a request for comment if he intended to call a special session over the initiative, but he has previously said that he supports efforts to restore the initiative.
Reeves, the first-term governor who is running for re-election, has been reluctant throughout his tenure to use his power to call such sessions, but he did call a special session in November for lawmakers to consider giving economic incentives to a company wanting to expand their operations in Lowndes County.
The two legislative chambers this year tossed around different proposals, but Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, suddenly killed legislation to restore the initiative without letting senators debate or vote on the plan.
The main reason an agreement couldn’t be reached between the Senate and House is because of disagreements over how many signatures an advocate should gather before an issue could appear on the ballot.
Senate leaders wanted a higher signature threshold, and the House wanted a threshold similar to the previous process, which the Mississippi Supreme Court rendered invalid in 2021 over procedural issues with the state’s congressional districts.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, expressed concern that rich donors and organizations could use a low signature threshold to push bad policy through the initiative process, though he has said he supports an initiative.
Other than issuing vetoes, Reeves has a limited role in legislation. However, the governor can use the influence of his office to advocate for certain policies. Presley argues Reeves did too little to speak up for a restored initiative process.
“He didn’t do one thing, lift one finger, open his mouth one time to try and save our right to vote. He never did anything to save our right to vote,” Presley said of Reeves. “He hasn’t had the backbone to stand up on that issue and restore our rights to citizens.”
During the 30 years that the state had an initiative, only seven proposals made it to a statewide ballot: two initiatives for term limits, eminent domain, voter ID, a personhood amendment, medical marijuana and a proposal forcing lawmakers to fully fund public education.
Of those seven, only eminent domain, voter ID and medical marijuana were approved by voters. The rest were rejected.
