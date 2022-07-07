JACINTO • Brandon Presley may not be saying if he’s running for governor, but he sure is acting like it.
The self-described Democratic populist who is north Mississippi’s elected utility regulator gave a passionate speech in the shadow of the historic Jacinto Courthouse at an annual Independence Day festival that could have almost been a stump speech for governor.
“Mississippi’s got a lot of great assets,” Presley said. “Our people are number one. There’s a candidate who ran for governor years ago that had a great slogan that said, ‘Mississippi — a state too rich to be poor.’ And we’re a state too rich to be poor.”
Here’s what else the 10-minute speech included:
- An appeal to the audience of rural voters that he’s a Democrat who puts ideas before bitter partisan politics.
- A jab at Jackson establishment politicians who “couldn’t find rural Mississippi if they had an escort.”
- Listing his past work to connect rural parts of the state with high-speed internet.
- And, of course, plenty of references to the Bible.
Prelsey can easily say that he’s just worried about performing his current job, and for anyone who knows the former mayor of Nettleton, passionate speeches are the norm from him.
But does a public service commissioner typically comment on abortion policy and how the state should move forward from banning abortions?
“Being pro-life is not only about protecting the unborn, and I‘m for that,” Presley said. “But it’s also caring about the ones that are born, that are here, that are suffering in a rural community today in the grips of addiction.”
Many political observers in the state are wondering if Presley will run for governor next year because of his ability to break convoluted policy down into simple terms, his infectious personality and his grip on rural voters in Northeast Mississippi.
But on Monday, he still refused to disclose his future campaign plans.
“The only thing I’m hunting for right now is some air conditioning,” Presley told the Daily Journal, making a reference to the sweltering July heat.
Another indicator of Presley’s plans may be his latest campaign finance report showing he’s sitting on over half a million dollars in campaign cash — a large amount for a Mississippi politician in a regional office.
Democratic pundits in the state also thought the same thing of Jim Hood, the longtime attorney general who also hailed from a Northeast Mississippi town, in 2019 when he ran for governor. But Hood only garnered 47% of the vote against current Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.
While early questions continue to swirl about Presley’s future political ambitions and if he could break the GOP’s grip on the governor’s mansion, it certainly looks like he has some talking points ready.