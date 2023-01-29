In this file photo from June 23, 2022, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks in Jackson, Miss. Presley announced on Thursday that he will run against Tate Reeves for the governor's office.
JACKSON — Brandon Presley, a Democratic candidate for governor, on Monday will deliver the Democratic response to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ State of the State address, likely previewing the two candidates’ messages for voters during statewide elections this year.
“I look forward to giving, as Paul Harvey would say, ‘the rest of the story’ after Tate Reeves’s State of the State address tomorrow night,” Presley told the Daily Journal in a statement.
Presley declined to say what issues he plans to highlight in his response to the governor’s speech, but the four-term public service commissioner so far has highlighted access to health care and ethics reform as two issues pivotal to his campaign.
"We can build a Mississippi where we fight corruption, not embrace it," Presley said in his campaign video launching his campaign for governor. "Where we cut taxes, lower the cost of health care and create good jobs. A Mississippi where we finally focus on the future, not the past."
Reeves will deliver the State of the State address at 5 p.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi Capitol to a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature. It’s unclear what he will say in his speech, but he called on legislators last year to eliminate the income tax and combat crime.
A member of the opposite political party from the incumbent governor typically gives a televised response to the State of the State address, but the decision to let the utility regulator deliver the official response is an early signal that Democratic leaders have coalesced around Presley as the Democratic nominee for governor.
Presley, a former mayor of Nettleton, is the only major Democratic candidate who has filed paperwork to run for governor. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to qualify to campaign for a state office.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.