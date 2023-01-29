PSC Settlement

In this file photo from June 23, 2022, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks in Jackson, Miss. Presley announced on Thursday that he will run against Tate Reeves for the governor's office. 

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

JACKSON — Brandon Presley, a Democratic candidate for governor, on Monday will deliver the Democratic response to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ State of the State address, likely previewing the two candidates’ messages for voters during statewide elections this year.

taylor.vance@djournal.com