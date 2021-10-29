TUPELO • In a pointed exchange of words early Friday morning, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White remained resolute that former star quarterback Brett Favre was paid public welfare money for speeches that he never actually gave.
A native son of Mississippi and an NFL Hall of Fame athlete, Favre on Friday took to the social media platform Twitter to dispute White’s account of the one-time Green Bay Packer’s role in a sprawling scandal involving allegations of wasted and misused federal welfare money.
As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, @ShadWhite, claims.— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 29, 2021
“I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, Shad White, claims,” Favre wrote.
White’s response?
These are lies, @BrettFavre. I am not going to hide how much you were paid, why you were paid, or conduct back room meetings to make this go away. 1/n— Shad White (@shadwhite) October 29, 2021
“These are lies,” White said, replying on Twitter a little over an hour later.
Favre speeches linked to misconduct claims involving a state agency and federal welfare money
When a former state official named John Davis ran the Mississippi Department of Human Services, that agency funneled significant amounts of federal aid from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to several nonprofit organizations, including the Mississippi Community Education Center and the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center of North Mississippi.
In turn, the auditor’s office says that MCEC used that money to pay Favre $1.1 million for speeches he never gave.
Favre has now returned all of the $1.1 million back to the state of Mississippi in two separate payments more than a year apart, but the auditor has also demanded interest payments that Favre has not paid.
States have broad discretion over how to spend TANF money, but the spending must support certain key goals, including the encouragement of two-parent families and preventing out-of-wedlock pregnancies.
Given the structure of the TANF program, spending money for speeches by Favre could theoretically have been justified under the program. The auditor has therefore demanded repayment on the basis that Favre allegedly never actually did the work for which he was paid.
Athlete, auditor offer different accounts of contract between Favre and troubled nonprofit organization
On Friday, Favre said he returned the money, claiming he "would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need." He vigorously disputed White’s account of his taking money for “no-show appearances.”
Instead, Favre says he was paid for three years of commercials and that he did record the commercials.
But that’s not what the contract between Favre and the nonprofit MCE actually said, according to White.
According to statements on Twitter by White, the contract required that Favre would speak at three engagements, record one radio spot and provide one keynote speech.
“The CPA for Favre Enterprises confirmed this was your contract,” White wrote. “You did not give the speeches. You have acknowledged this in statements to my agents.”
An auditor’s spokesman said the office cannot release a copy of the Favre contract because of a state law shielding audit working papers.
“If Brett wants to dispute it, he should be providing that,” said spokesman Logan Reeves.
Favre did not release any contract documents, and multiples representatives of Favre and Favre Enterprises did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.
In addition to disputing White’s account of the contract documents, Favre accused the auditor of “Prioritizing sensational headlines over seeking truth.”
The former athlete said he has unsuccessfully attempted to secure a meeting with the auditor.
White said on Twitter that he would not “conduct back room meetings to make this go away” and that auditor’s office agents have met with Favre.
“They showed you the contract,” White said. “They showed you the emails confirming the contract quoted above is how you were paid.”
MDHS scandal has yielded criminal charges against six people, but Favre not among them
Former leadership of MCEC – including Nancy New and an accountant named Ann McGrew – have been criminally charged over embezzlement allegations involving TANF money.
MCEC – the organization which paid Favre for the disputed speeches – also had other links to the athlete, according to reporting by Mississippi Today.
Davis, the former MDHS executive director, also faces criminal embezzlement charges. In total, six people have been criminally charged over allegations involve TANF money, with McGrew and former wrestler Brett DiBiase pleading guilty.
Favre has known Davis for years, he told Mississippi Today in 2020.
Favre faces no criminal charges. Likewise, no one as the FRC in Tupelo faces criminal charges, though that organization faces a repayment demand of $15.5 million.
Unlike Favre, FRC has not paid back any money and has not answered questions from the Daily Journal about whether it plans to do so.
Of the $1.1 million paid to Favre, he returned $500,000 in May 2020. This month, White office send Favre Enterprises a demand letter seeking the remaining $600,000 as well as $228,000 in interest.
This week, Favre returned the $600,000 but did not pay any of the interest, as previously reported by the Daily Journal.