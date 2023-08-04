TUPELO - With only a few days left until the Republican primary that will decide north Mississippi’s next utility regulator, Rep. Chris Brown’s new TV ad compares himself to former President Donald Trump and accuses opponent Tanner Newman of out-of-state influence, while Newman points to questions about Brown’s legislative voting record.
Coming after an outside PAC supporting Newman began airing ads attacking Brown last week, Brown's ad features audio of Trump saying “they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you.” Brown then accuses “Biden donors, Democrats and out-of-state super PACs” of funding Newman’s ads.
Much of the funding for the PAC buying ads for Newman in the northern district public service commissioner race remains obscure, but past contributors to the PAC included organizations with donors that include Bruce Rauner, former private equity executive and Republican governor of Illinois, and Samuel Walton, a billionaire Walmart heir, part-owner of the Denver Broncos NFL team and liberal donor who once gave $125 million to another PAC supporting clean energy candidates
Newman told the Daily Journal the ad distracts from Brown’s legislative record, which Newman claimed includes “out-of-the-mainstream votes cast against teacher pay raises and Lowndes County jobs and community ballpark improvements.”
As of press time, Brown had not responded to a request for comment on Newman’s remarks.
Brown’s first TV ads used Biden as a foil. The PAC for Newman then ran TV ads attacking Brown’s voting record and accusing Brown of campaigning too much on national political issues in a race for a fundamentally regional and bureaucratic office. Brown’s latest TV ads use the PAC ads to reassert the national framing, with himself as a Trump figure and Newman as an interloper with national Democratic ties.
The PAC supporting Newman, Conservative Values PAC Mississippi, filed a campaign finance report this week with the secretary of state. (It was not showing on the secretary’s website on Wednesday, but it was present on Thursday with a stamp indicating it was received by Tuesday’s Aug. 1 deadline.)
The filing showed contributions over $199,000 and spending over $194,000 on digital, direct mail and TV ads in support of Newman and against Brown in July. Creation paperwork dated July 17 stated the PAC’s purpose is “supporting strong Republican leaders” who “are not afraid to tackle big issues with real solutions.” It gave its director as David Jameson with an Ole Miss off-campus housing address in Oxford.
The PAC listed its donors as Delaware-based Local Jobs and Economic Development Fund, LLC (gave $124,000) and Conservative Values PAC (gave $75,000).
The latter, according to FEC data, had almost no contributions or donations in the first half of 2023, but data is not yet available for dates after June 30. The organization took in $145,000 in 2021-22 from five donors in Florida, Colorado and California.
The largest of those donors were Rauner, Walton, and Western Citizens Protecting Our Constitution, a Denver-area 501(c)(4) organization not required by law to disclose its donors.
As of press time Friday, Brown’s campaign still had not filed the campaign finance report that was due Aug. 1 for the period July 1-29. As the Daily Journal wrote earlier this week, Newman’s campaign did file, reporting over $46,000 in contributions (several times more money raised than the prior month) but significantly less cash on hand (about $40,000) than Brown reported in his most recent public filing (almost $600,000).
