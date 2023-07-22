State Rep. Chris Brown

A file photo of Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton calling upon colleagues to vote against the suspension of the the rules and introduce a bill to take down the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | Associated Press

HOLLY SPRINGS - Just 18 days before his Republican primary election date against Tupelo official Tanner Newman for northern district public service commissioner, District 20 Rep. Chris Brown convened a public “field hearing” in Holly Springs on Friday to discuss its “collapsing” electric system.

