HOLLY SPRINGS - Just 18 days before his Republican primary election date against Tupelo official Tanner Newman for northern district public service commissioner, District 20 Rep. Chris Brown convened a public “field hearing” in Holly Springs on Friday to discuss its “collapsing” electric system.
The “fact-finding” session was officially a hearing of the Conservation and Water Resources legislative committee Brown chairs. It heard from representatives of the local utility and the TVA, who described a failing system with frequent outages affecting its predominantly rural 12,000 connections even on sunny days. The Holly Springs electric system grabbed statewide headlines after ice storms in late January kept residents without power for days on end.
The meeting ended with no commitment to specific action except to promise a followup hearing on July 31, eight days before Brown’s primary election day.
Participating officials included local senator Neil Whaley and local representative John Faulkner, along with other representatives from nearby districts. Local and state officials from the area said they welcomed the attention to the issue, although some acknowledged the timing was politically convenient for Brown, who has not drawn public attention to the issue in the past.
Brown’s state house seat was eliminated in redistricting. He’s now running for state office as public service commissioner for the northern district, which includes Holly Springs.
Brown told the Daily Journal after the meeting his goal was to bring attention to the problems in the utility district. He said his committee lacks direct authority over the situation, “but we have authority to have a field hearing and bring attention to it,” he said.“I was just the avenue to get everybody together."
Asked why he hadn’t held a hearing until now, he said it was because the situation was getting worse.
Rep. Bill Kinkade, whose district is nearby, told the Daily Journal Thursday evening that as the senior representative in the area he had challenged both Rep. Brown and Tanner Newman a few weeks ago to tackle the issue.
“I told them if they want to be the public service commissioner in the north district, they need to create a solution or a discussion on how we're gonna handle the Holly Springs utility,” he said.
Rep. Kinkade acknowledged Brown had not been active on the issue until recently.
Field hearing comes ahead of contested primary
Both public service commission candidates for the northern district have discussed Holly Springs this campaign, although they acknowledge the PSC does not have jurisdiction to regulate the struggling electric system.
Holly Springs is located in Marshall County in the western portion of the PSC northern district. Brown and Newman both propose to use the office to bring attention to the crisis and apply their experience to wrangle the local, state and federal entities involved.
Newman said Brown had canceled his appearance alongside Newman at a Tupelo candidate forum scheduled for Friday.
Newman’s political base is Lee County. He has worked for Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan and is currently on leave from his role as the city’s Development Services Director while he campaigns. He previously served in the constituent services office of U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. On the campaign trail he describes being recruited by local business and political leaders to consider running for PSC.
Brown’s legislative seat is also based on the east side of the northern PSC district. Brown’s campaign, powered by $500,000 of his own money, has significantly more cash to spend than Newman’s. Brown has placed TV ads in the Memphis media market that includes western parts of the northern district.
Newman, speaking to the Daily Journal on Thursday, said he has spoken about the Holly Springs issue on the campaign trail for months.
“I’ve already built the relationships with the state legislature and with the federal delegation so starting day one, I will be able to pick up the phone,” he said.
Officials say staffing shortage, other problems plague Holly Springs power utility
After storms this winter caused a fresh round of major outages in the long-deteriorating Holly Springs electric service area, MEMA was dispatched to the area for about a week, longer than anywhere in the region, officials said.
The department services about 12,000 connections across around 1600 square miles, including a significant number of customers outside city limits.
At Friday’s hearing, a representative of TVA, which supplies energy for the Holly Springs system to distribute, said the TVA usually receives about 500 complaints in a year across its entire service area of about 10 million customers. So far this year, it has received 3,000, of which 70% were about Holly Springs.
The mayor of Holly Springs, Sharon Gipson, is currently the acting manager of the system, representatives of the utility told the committee. The mayor did not attend the meeting, although Rep. Brown and local officials said she had been invited.
Melanie Farrell, TVA VP for External Strategy & Regulatory Oversight, told the committee TVA issued a report to Holly Springs in April outlining deficiencies in financial reporting and safety and operational concerns, as well as 11 contributing factors and 14 areas for recommended improvement. TVA has another report on the issue in progress.
She said TVA offered assistance through its customer association, TVPPA, to help find a qualified general manager for the Holly Springs electric system. She described the situation as “a matter of local control and local accountability.”
Donald Warren was the last general manager of the Holly Springs Utility Department. He retired two years ago, he told the committee, but the city has not replaced him.
He said due to other staff retirements, the utility cannot keep up with basic right-of-way clearance of vegetation from power lines around rural areas.
The system has deteriorated significantly over time due to a lack of resources, manpower, and equipment. Assistant Electric Superintendent Michael Howell said it could take 10 years to restore the system fully. He said the system also needs upgrades to meet increased demand for connections from new housing.
Howell said Holly Springs currently has just five or six linemen to clear right-of-way and do other work, but it needs “at least 30 or 40.”
Asked what it would take for the system to avoid collapse, Howell said “it’s collapsing now.” The audience at the meeting broke into applause.
Alderman Patricia Merriweather, the only elected official present from Holly Springs, told the Daily Journal the mayor told aldermen she is in the process of responding to the TVA’s reports. She said the city awaits the TVA’s next report.
As of press time, Mayor Gipson had not responded to a message left with her office staff requesting comment.
