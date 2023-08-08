TUPELO - North Mississippi state legislator Rep. Chris Brown defeated Tupelo city official Tanner Newman in the race to be north Mississippi’s next utility regulator on Tuesday.
Newman’s 56.3% to 43.7% victory in his Lee County home base wasn’t enough to offset Brown’s margins elsewhere across the 33 counties in the district, likely driven by populous DeSoto County, where Brown was airing ads in the expensive Memphis media market weeks before Newman.
Full results weren't yet available as of press time, but Brown had over 60% of the vote to Newman's less than 40% with 71% of precincts reporting.
"I am truly honored that the good people of north Mississippi have entrusted me with this critical position," Brown told the Daily Journal in a statement. "I will be the Public Service Commissioner that I committed to be throughout this campaign. My only special interest is the Mississippi ratepayer."
Newman called Brown to concede around 9:30 Tuesday night. He told a crowd of supporters at Hotel Tupelo it was time to unite as one party and “support our commissioner.”
By winning the Aug. 8 Republican primary, Brown has effectively won the office, as no Democrat filed to run for the seat in the November general election. Brown will take his seat in January, representing 33 northern counties on the three-person Public Service Commission.
The race between Brown and Newman cost over half-a-million dollars between the two candidates and an outside PAC.
After conceding, Newman told the Daily Journal he had promised Brown he would be there to work with him when Brown takes office on the PSC and Newman returns to his role as a director in Tupelo city government. Newman took leave from that office earlier this year to focus on his campaign.
"This race was never about me, it was about the future of north Mississippi," Newman said. He said he respected the decision of voters and looked forward to supporting Brown as commissioner.
All three PSC members may now be Republicans. In the central district, incumbent Brent Bailey ran unopposed in the GOP primary and faces the same general election opponent he defeated four years ago, Democrat De’Keither Stamps. Democrats have no general election candidate in the southern district, where primary challenger Nelson Carr upset Republican incumbent Dane Maxwell on Tuesday.
Brown replaces outgoing four-term northern district commissioner Brandon Presley, who is leaving the PSC seat to run for governor. Presley formally won the uncontested Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday and faces incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves in November.
Path to victory
On Tuesday morning, Tanner Newman told the Daily Journal the race would come down to populous DeSoto County in the northwest corner of the state.
Newman said he hoped to split the DeSoto vote and win enough of the county to carry the race overall with the help of strong margins in his Lee County base in the northeast. He said he would still have a path to victory even if Brown won DeSoto by a margin of 55% to 45%
Both candidates spent time campaigning there and had TV ads on the air in the local Memphis media market, but Brown’s ads went up weeks before Newman’s, who did not begin airing ads until less than a month before the election.
Newman had endorsements from most of DeSoto’s elected officials but not from Freedom Caucus legislators in the area, who allied with their founding member Brown.
Newman predicted being competitive in Brown’s home legislative district in Monroe County but said Brown was likely to win DeSoto and neighboring Tate County as well as Tippah County.
Full county-level vote tallies in the PSC race were not available as of press time, but Lee County officials told the Daily Journal Newman won the county 6,483 to 5,028, not counting the 771 absentee ballots that had been requested as of Monday.
Newman, who premised his campaign on relationships with local, state and federal leaders built in his past work for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and recent work in Tupelo city government, was unofficially aligned with local Sen. Chad McMahan and incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in the race. Brown was friendly with McMahan’s challenger Lauren Smith and Hosemann’s opponent Chris McDaniel.
McMahan won reelection in Tuesday’s primary, declaring victory shortly after Newman conceded to Brown.
