JACKSON — Voters in Calhoun County and in portions of Lafayette, Grenada and Webster counties will return to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a special election to determine how they’re represented at the Mississippi Capitol for the remainder of the calendar year.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to decide who among three candidates — Perry Van Bailey, Andy Clark and Andy Stepp — will represent rural House District 23, which became vacant when former Rep. Jim Beckett, a Republican, resigned last month to become director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
Because the candidates are running in a special election, they will appear without a partisan label.
Van Bailey, 58, is a farmer who has lived in Calhoun County his entire life. He told the Daily Journal that he's running for the Legislature to improve the quality of life for the rural district.
If elected, Bailey said he would work to entice commercial developers to construct businesses in Calhoun County and raise economic prosperity in the area.
Clark, 46, is a farmer who has also lived in Calhoun County all his life. Clark, 46, said he decided to campaign for the House seat because he thought farmers need more representation in the state Capitol.
If elected, Clark says he will advocate for giving public school teachers pay raises and work with state agencies to attract businesses to invest in the district on a long-term basis.
Stepp, 64, is a pharmacist and University of Mississippi clinical instructor who has lived in Calhoun County since 1984. Stepp said he decided to run for public office because he thinks he would be a good advocate for the rural district at the Capitol.
If elected, Stepp said he would work to improve the quality of health care and public education in the state.
If no candidate receives a majority of the votes on Tuesday, county officials will conduct a runoff election on Jan. 31 for the two candidates who receive the most votes.
The special election will take place in the middle of the 2023 legislative session, so once a candidate wins the race, he can immediately begin serving in Jackson.
The special election will also take place during the 2023 regular election cycle for state offices, setting up an odd schedule of elections in the district.
Recently drawn legislative districts also means the candidates, if they chose to run in both the special and regular election, will run in different boundaries for the legislative seat. Even though the Mississippi Legislature just redrew its new legislative districts, those districts do not go into effect until the 2023 regular election.
The candidates must compete in the old boundaries of District 23, which consists of Calhoun County and portions of Lafayette, Webster and Grenada counties, for the special election.
But the candidates must compete in the newly drawn boundary of the district during the regular election, which consists of Calhoun County and portions of Pontotoc, Webster, Lafayette counties.
The qualifying period for regular state offices started on Jan. 3 and will end on Feb. 1.
Andy Stepp is the only person who has filed paperwork to run as a Republican in regular election. The Democratic Party has not yet released names of candidates who have filed paperwork to run for state offices.
Voters can contact the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office or their local circuit clerk for questions about the election.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.