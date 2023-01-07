JACKSON — January 3 marked the first day candidates could file paperwork to run for statewide and regional state offices.
Officials from the Mississippi Republican Party are the only major political party that have released names of candidates who have qualified for offices. The Democratic Party has not yet released any names of qualifying candidates.
Party primaries will take place on August 8, and the general election will be on November 7.
The Daily Journal will regularly update the list of qualified candidates for all statewide races and state district offices throughout the qualifying period.
The last day for candidates to qualify for state offices is 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Governor
- Tate Reeves (i), R
Lieutenant Governor
- Delbert Hosemann (i), R
- Shane Quick, R
Secretary of State
- No candidates
Attorney General
- Lynn Fitch (i), R
State Auditor
- No candidates
State Treasurer
- David McRae (i), R
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Andy Gipson (i), R
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney (i), R
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
- Mandy Gunasekara, R
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
- John Caldwell (i), R
Senate District 3 (Union, Benton and Prentiss counties)
- Kathy Chism (i), R
Senate District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Rita Parks (i), R
Senate District 5 (Tishamingo, Prentiss and Itawamba counties)
- Daniel Sparks (i), R
Senate District 6 (Lee County)
- Chad McMahan (i), R
Senate District 7 (Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties)
- No candidates
Senate District 8 (Yalobusha, Calhoun, Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties)
- Ben Suber (i), R
Senate District 9 (Panola and Lafayette counties)
- Nicole Boyd (i), R
Senate District 10 (Senatobia, Marshall, Lafayette and Union Counties)
- Neil Whaley, R
Senate District 15 (Montgomery, Webster, Choctaw and Oktibbeha Counties)
- Alan Sibley, R
- Bart Williams (i), R
Senate District 16 (Clay, Oktibbeha, Noxubee and Lowndes counties)
- No candidates
Senate District 17 (Lowndes and Monroe counties)
- Chuck Younger (i), R
House District 1 (Tishomingo and Alcorn counties)
- Bubba Carpenter (i), R
House District 2 (Alcorn County)
- Nick Bain (i), R
- Chris Wilson, R
House District 3 (Prentiss, Alcorn and Tishomingo counties)
- Tracy Arnold (i), R
House District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Jody Steverson (i), R
House District 5 (Marshall County)
- No candidates
House District 10 (Panola and Lafayette counties)
- Brady Williamson (i), R
House District 12 (Lafayette County)
- Clay Deweese (i), R
House District 13 (Benton, Marshall, Lafayette, Union and Pontotoc counties)
- Steve Massnegill (i), R
House District 14 (Union County)
- Sam Creekmore IV (i), R
House District 15 - Pontotoc County
- Beth Luther Waldo, R
House District 16 (Lee, Chickasaw and Monroe counties)
- No candidates
House District 17 (Lee County)
- Shane Aguirre (i), R
House District 18 (Lee and Prentiss counties)
- Jerry Turner (i), R
House District 19 (Itawamba and Lee counties)
- Randy Boyd (i), R
Huose District 21 (Itawamba and Monroe counties)
- Donnie Bell (i), R
House District 22 (Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Monroe counties)
- Jon Lancaster (i), R
House District 23 (Calhoun, Lafayette and Pontotoc counties)
- Andy Stepp, R
House District 37 (Lowndes and Monroe counties)
- Andy Boyd, R
House District 38 (Oktibbeha and Clay counties)
- No candidates
House District 39 (Lowndes and Monroe counties)
- No candidates
House District 41 (Lowndes County)
- No candidates
House District 43 (Oktibbeha County)
- Rob Roberson (i), R
House District 52 (Marshall and DeSoto counties)
- Bill Kinkade (i), R
Key
(i) = Incumbent
D = Democrat
R = Republican
