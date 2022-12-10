JACKSON - Some top legislative leaders are discussing a revival of the state’s initiative process, which would allow voters to directly have a say in issues from expanding Medicaid to reforming the state’s voting laws.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters that he and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, have discussed returning the power to change state laws to voters, although they've not formalized any plans.
“The lieutenant governor and I have had some informal discussions about that,” Gunn said of the initiative. “We have not made any hard decision about what that looks like.”
During the 2022 legislative session, state leaders considered legislation to restore the initiative process, but the two legislative chambers reached an impasse over the number of signatures required to place such an initiative on a statewide ballot.
The House argued that the number of signatures should be equal to 12% of the people who voted during the last statewide election for governor. The Senate wanted the signatures to be equal to 12% of the registered voters - including those who did not vote – on the day of the last presidential election, a much higher threshold.
The required number of signatures of registered voters needed under the House plan would be about 106,000. Under the Senate proposal, it would be about 238,000.
The leader of the House said he still believes the signature threshold should be on the lower end of the spectrum, but he is open to negotiating with Senate leaders.
Hosemann’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but he previously told reporters that he wanted a higher signature threshold to prevent interest groups from flooding the state with money and exerting undue influence. Sen. John Polk, a Republican from Hattiesburg who handled the initiative bill in the Senate, recently told the Daily Journal he also has similar concerns.
House Constitution Committee Chairman Fred Shanks, a Republican from Brandon who handled the initiative bill in the House, told the Daily Journal that he has also discussed with Hosemann reviving the initiative process and feels a consensus could be reached next year.
“I want to work with them, but I also want to stand firm on the signatures,” Shanks said. "I feel positive about it, though.”
While there is still some wrangling about the signatures, the chambers do appear to agree that the initiative process should only be used to change state laws. The state’s previous initiative process only allowed citizens to amend the Mississippi Constitution.
The Mississippi Supreme Court invalidated the state’s initiative process in 2021 over technical issues following a lawsuit over a medical marijuana initiative.
When the state’s highest court threw out the initiative process, it effectively killed ongoing efforts to place early voting, Medicaid expansion, the state flag and further marijuana initiatives on the statewide ballot.
The 2023 legislative session begins on Jan. 3.
