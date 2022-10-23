Emmett Till Statue

An event worker removes the tarp of the Emmett Till statue during its unveiling, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Greenwood, Miss. Till was a 14-year-old African American boy who was abducted, tortured, and lynched, Aug. 28,1955, after being accused of offending a white woman, in her family's grocery store in Money.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

GREENWOOD • Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.

Newsletter