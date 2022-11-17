This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Hinds County Detention Center booking photograph shows former Mississippi Department of Human Services employee Latimer Smith, in Raymond, Miss. Smith and five other people were indicted and arrested for allegedly embezzling millions in federal money meant for the poor through an investigation by the Mississippi State Auditor's office. (Hinds County Detention Center via AP)
JACKSON — A Mississippi district attorney has agreed to halt the prosecution of a low level defendant linked to the state's ongoing welfare embezzlement scandal, according to documents filed in Hinds County Circuit Court.
Circuit Judge Fay Peterson on Oct. 3 ordered that conspiracy and embezzlement charges filed against Gregory Latimer Smith, a former employee with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, be moved to the inactive docket.
This move came at the request of Hinds County prosecutors, who asked that Smith participate in a pre-trial diversion program.
This legal maneuver allows the state to revive the charges against Smith if he doesn't abide by the diversion terms. Such arrangements are common in some drug cases.
Michael Cory Jr., Smith’s attorney, told the Daily Journal that Smith will have to comply with minor reporting requirements, but that the charges have effectively been dropped because prosecutors agreed Smith was “a low-level guy that got caught” following orders from former MDHS Director John Davis, who has pleaded guilty to federal and state charges of fraud and embezzlement.
“He didn’t get paid anything, and he didn’t make any money from what he did at the agency,” Corey said of Smith. “At the end of the day, he was innocent.”
Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens did not respond to a request for comment.
Smith was the last remaining defendant with an unresolved case from the initial group of six people prosecutors indicted over their role in what state officials called the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.
Davis in September pleaded guilty to two federal charges and several state counts of fraud or conspiracy in connection to how the agency he led for several years misspent millions of federal welfare dollars.
Nancy and Zach New, leaders of a nonprofit which received welfare dollars, pleaded guilty to state charges in the welfare case and separate federal fraud charges they faced in connection to public school funding. The News have also agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.
Ann McGrew, an accountant for the News' nonprofit, has also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit embezzlement in connection with the welfare case. As part of her plea deal, she has agreed to testify against other defendants.
Brett DiBiase, a former MDHS administrator, pleaded guilty to making fraudulent statements for the purpose of defrauding the government.
Federal prosecutors are still conducting criminal investigations into the welfare spending, but it’s unknown what the scope of the investigation is and who investigators have interviewed.
U.S. attorneys revealed in court filings last month that they are conducting a criminal investigation into how former professional wrestler Theodore “Teddy” DiBiase Jr. used welfare dollars supplied to him by a Lee County nonprofit.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services is also trying to recoup misspent welfare dollars from dozens of defendants in a civil suit in Hinds County.
