Mississippi Human Services Embezzlement

This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Hinds County Detention Center booking photograph shows former Mississippi Department of Human Services employee Latimer Smith, in Raymond, Miss. Smith and five other people were indicted and arrested for allegedly embezzling millions in federal money meant for the poor through an investigation by the Mississippi State Auditor's office. (Hinds County Detention Center via AP)

 Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON — A Mississippi district attorney has agreed to halt the prosecution of a low level defendant linked to the state's ongoing welfare embezzlement scandal, according to documents filed in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Download PDF Latimer Smith sentencing order
Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson ordered the charges filed against Latimer Smith, a former Mississippi Department of Human Services employee, remanded to the inactive docket.

