This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows boxes of kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.
TUPELO • Mississippi's youngest school-aged children are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health began administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years old on Monday. Kids within that age range will be given two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine, administered 21 days apart. The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.
Data recently presented to the Food and Drug Administration showed the new, smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in 5- to 11-year-olds. It is considered extremely safe.
"We are pleased this has finally been approved, and we recommend that all children 5 and older in Mississippi be vaccinated against COVID-19," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. "If you have questions or concerns, we urge you to please talk with your pediatrician or health care provider."
MSDH has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group, which began arriving last week at county health departments and other health care providers.
Vaccinations for all Mississippians 5 and older can also be found from other providers including health care providers and independent and retail pharmacies.
Appointments can be made at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ for all county health departments. Individuals can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to schedule an appointment.
According to reporting by the Associated Press, data reviewed by the CDC's advisory panel on vaccines reveals that, as of Oct. 10, almost 2 million 5- to 11-year-olds have gotten ill from COVID-19, and 94 have died.
COVID-19 also has been linked to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which causes swelling of the heart, brain and other organs. The CDC reports that, as of early October, more than 5,200 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C. Of those, 46 have died.
On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 560 new COVID-19 cases in the three-day period from Nov. 5-7. There were five deaths in that period stemming from complications with COVID-19.