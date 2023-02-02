JACKSON — State Rep. Chris Brown, a Republican from Nettleton, qualified on Tuesday to seek the northern district seat on the Public Service Commission, ensuring a crowded GOP primary will dominate the election for one of the highest offices in north Mississippi.
Brown, a three–term lawmaker, told the Daily Journal at the Capitol on Wednesday that he decided to run for the post because he “loves policy” and is a lifelong resident of north Mississippi.
When asked what policies he would highlight on the campaign trail, Brown, 51, said he had no proposals to reveal at the moment, but he would send a list of policy initiatives out through a news release at a later date.
“We had rolling blackouts over Christmas vacation, and my family was impacted,” Brown said. "I want to keep us from being victim to rolling blackouts in north Mississippi.”
The blackouts were initiated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned electric utility corporation that provides power to several municipalities in north Mississippi.
The three-member Public Service Commission does not have jurisdiction over the TVA, but Brown said he still wants to explore ways to prevent blackouts from occurring in the future.
The Monroe County lawmaker’s legislative district was eliminated last year when the Legislature redrew House districts to account for population shifts.
Two other Republicans have qualified: former Environmental Protection Agency Chief of Staff Mandy Gunasekara and Tanner Newman, the city of Tupelo’s planning and zoning administrator.
Incumbent Brandon Presley has since 2008 held office on the Public Service Commission as a Democrat. He has consistently shown electoral success in a predominantly Republican district but will run for governor this year rather than re-election.
Despite Presley’s past electoral success in north Mississippi, no Democrat has filed paperwork to enter the race, and it appears party leaders have not found a viable candidate to compete.
Presley told the Daily Journal that he’s not actively recruiting to find a candidate of his own party to hold his current job.
“I’m totally focused on the governor’s race,” Presley said. “I’ve had some people call me to discuss it, but nothing serious.”
Lee County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Newman said he has attempted to recruit potential candidates into the race but all have declined.
The absence of any Democrat in the race would only intensify the GOP primary for the post, making it the final word on the seat.
The potential match between Brown, Gunasekara and Newman has already ignited quick political maneuvering, competing endorsements and regional factionalism.
The three candidates will compete against one another in the Republican primary on Aug. 8. If no single candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the election, the candidates who received the most votes will advance to a runoff election on Aug. 29.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.
