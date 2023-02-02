State Rep. Chris Brown

A file photo of Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton calling upon colleagues to vote against the suspension of the the rules and introduce a bill to take down the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | Associated Press

JACKSON — State Rep. Chris Brown, a Republican from Nettleton, qualified on Tuesday to seek the northern district seat on the Public Service Commission, ensuring a crowded GOP primary will dominate the election for one of the highest offices in north Mississippi.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

