Civil Rights James Meredith Fall

Political activist and writer James Meredith sits in the shade as an event staffer holds an ice pack on his head after he fell outside the Mississippi Capitol at an event marking his 90th birthday, in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, June 25, 2023. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Civil rights icon James Meredith fell outside the Mississippi Capitol on Sunday at an event marking his 90th birthday, but he suffered no visible injuries and was resting comfortably at home later.

