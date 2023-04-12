JACKSON — Scott Colom in a recent letter asked U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to reconsider her opposition to his nomination to the federal bench.

Download PDF Scott Colom letter to U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith
