Rape Kit Legislation

Republican Rep. Dana McLean of Columbus, explains how passing House Bill 995 into law would clarify and modernize rape definitions and defenses, during a media briefing with legislators and advocacy groups. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The groups also called for the passage of House Bill 485 into law would establish a process to collect, preserve and process sexual assault evidence collection kits. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — Republican Rep. Dana McLean of Columbus joined advocates and other House members Wednesday to urge the state Senate to pass bills that streamline how rape kits are processed and remove archaic language from the state’s criminal rape law.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you