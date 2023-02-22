JACKSON — Republican Rep. Dana McLean of Columbus joined advocates and other House members Wednesday to urge the state Senate to pass bills that streamline how rape kits are processed and remove archaic language from the state’s criminal rape law.
McLean, for the second year, pleaded with colleagues to strike the current rape definition of “assault with the intent to forcibly ravish a female of previously chaste character” from state law and replace it with more modern, inclusive language.
The bill, if passed, will also remove the state’s current spousal defense exemption from the books. Mississippi is one of only a handful of states that still grants an exemption to rape crimes for spouses.
The Lowndes County legislator believes the archaic language and the spousal exemption often cause state prosecutors not to pursue rape charges against a defendant and instead try to convict them for sexual assault or sexual battery, crimes that carry lesser penalties.
The House passed the bill without any dissenting votes. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann referred the bill to the Senate Judiciary B Committee, which is led by Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall.
Fillingane told the Daily Journal that McLean’s bill was “interesting and has some merit,” but he was noncommittal to questions about bringing the legislation up for debate when his committee is expected to convene for a meeting Tuesday.
The House members also stressed the need for the Senate to pass a bill authored by Rep. Angela Cockerham, I-Magnolia, that codifies a process for how hospitals and law enforcement agencies should process rape kits
Sandy Middleton, director of the Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention, said Mississippi has virtually no formal system for processing rape kits and shared with lawmakers anecdotal evidence of hospitals and law enforcement agencies keeping rape kits in their possession for lengthy periods of time without sending them to the state crime lab for processing.
“People always ask if we have a backlog in Mississippi,” Middleton said. “Yes, Mississippi has a backlog, but it’s not at the crime lab.”
The lack of a complete system, according to Middleton, does not give advocates or the public a general idea of how many untested kits have not been submitted to the crime lab for processing.
Cockerham’s bill also passed the House overwhelmingly. Hosemann referred the bill to the Senate Judiciary A Committee, led by Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula.
Wiggins, a former state prosecutor, told the Daily Journal in a statement that with his prior experience of dealing with sex crimes, he can “vouch for the importance of sexual assault kits” and he plans on bringing the legislation up for consideration in a Thursday committee meeting.
“I commend Chairwoman Cockerham for authoring the bill, which is a work in progress,” Wiggins said.
Beth McCord, a family nurse practitioner who has a graduate degree in forensic testing, said placing time limits for hospitals and law enforcement groups to handle sexual assault kits could provide more transparency and education for survivors.
“This could empower victims to take control of their situation because they’ll be more informed,” McCord said.
