JACKSON — Copiah County Judge Lamar Pickard will decide if Mandy Gunasekara should remain on the Republican primary ballot for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission.
Matthew Barton, a candidate for DeSoto County’s district attorney, last week filed a petition with Hinds County Circuit Court arguing that Gunasekara does not meet the statutory requirements to run for public office.
Gunasekara through her attorney has not yet filed a formal response to Barton’s claims, but in a previous statement she called the allegations “comical” and has maintained she’s lived in Oxford since 2018.
Gunasekara faces two Republican opponents on the August primary ballot: Tupelo administrator Tanner Newman and state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton.
Newman in a statement said that challenges to Gunaseakra's residency seem endless but he trusts the "Court system will solve this."
State law requires Chief Justice Michael Randolph to appoint a special judge from outside the area where the election is being considered to preside over the challenge.
Pickard for several years served as a judge in the 22nd Circuit District, which encompasses the southwestern Claiborne, Copiah and Jefferson counties. Now, Pickard is a senior status judge, meaning he is retired from active service on the bench, but he hears cases on an as-needed basis.
It’s unclear when Pickard will require both parties to submit documents in the election dispute or when he’ll call for a potential hearing. After Pickard makes a final ruling, either party can appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
