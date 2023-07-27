Water Woes Mississippi

Ted Henifin, interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help fix the long-troubled water system of the Mississippi's capital city, speaks about the expansive list of reforms the city's water department is undertaking, June 5, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Henifin is also being assigned to correct problems with Jackson's sewer system, under an order by a federal judge on Wednesday, July 26.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — The independent manager working to fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city will also be assigned to oversee repairs to the city's deteriorating sewer system, under an order filed Wednesday.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you