JACKSON • Around half the counties in Mississippi have failed to meet a legislative deadline requiring full integration into a statewide electronic court system.
The Mississippi Legislature during its 2020 session passed House Bill 25, which required each circuit, chancery and county court in the state to require all papers be served, filed and signed electronically with the Mississippi Electronic Court system by July 1, 2021.
But an analysis conducted by the Daily Journal shows only 40 of the state's 82 counties have fully integrated all of their state courts into the Mississippi Electronic Court system. This means that the remaining 42 counties in the state either have state courts with only partial electronic access or no uniform electronic access at all.
“It’s a disservice to the litigants and the public to not have this statewide,” state Rep. Trey Lamar said last year about the bill he authored requiring the uniform electronic system.
Lamar, R-Senatobia, told the Daily Journal last week that he has had conversations with Mississippi Supreme Chief Justice Michael Randolph about the delay and was assured that the courts are working to get the courts moved onto the electronic system.
Patchwork electronic access for courts exists across state
According to the Daily Journal’s analysis, 40 counties are fully integrated into the electronic system, 30 counties are partially integrated and 12 counties — many of them in Northeast Mississippi — have no integration at all with the electronic system.
With the state’s chancery courts, 69 are fully integrated with the electronic system and 14 of them are not integrated.
With the state’s circuit courts, 40 of them are fully integrated into the electronic system, 6 of them are partially integrated and 35 of them have no electronic integration.
Only 22 counties in the state have a county court system, according to the administrative office of the court’s website. Of the 22 county courts, 12 of them have fully integrated into the MEC, five are partially integrated and five have not integrated at all.
Whenever a case originating from a lower court is appealed to either the Mississippi Supreme Court or the Mississippi Court of Appeals, all documents related to the appeal are electronically available.
Court officials cite staffing issues for missed deadline
Randolph, who became the chief justice in 2019, told the Daily Journal that when he was made aware of the legislative deadline in Lamar’s bill he asked Nathan Evans, the director of the Mississippi Electronic Court system, if it was possible to meet the deadline.
Evans told Randolph that there was no way that MEC could meet the deadline given its current staffing levels, but they would continue to try and bring courts onto the electronic system “as fast as possible.”
Evans estimates that the MEC staff can integrate, on average, about 1.4 courts into the electronic system each month, with a maximum of two courts per month and that adding courts to the system takes a tremendous amount of technical work.
However, the chief justice said that if the Legislature would appropriate extra dollars for more MEC employees, then courts could be added quicker.
Mississippi’s history of electronic courts
When Bill Waller Jr. read an article in a newspaper around 2005 saying that Hinds County would start allowing attorneys to partially “e-file” court documents, he knew the state Supreme Court should get involved.
Waller, an associate justice of the court at the time, realized that if the state’s highest court didn’t step in and provide some guidance on an electronic system, then the state could eventually have a patchwork of different systems. So, he encouraged Chief Justice James Smith to send an order to the lower court suspending its electronic filing system.
“I said, ‘We better put the brakes on this or else we’ll have a hodgepodge system.’” said Waller, who is now retired from the court.
After nixing the e-filing system in the state's capital, the court then created a task force to study electronic court systems and determine the best course forward for the state. Eventually, most of the participants agreed that the electronic system used by the federal courts was the best system at the time.
This led to Waller traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran to explore a way that the Mississippi courts could utilize the federal software to build its own state electronic system.
Cochran used his position as the chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee to slip a provision into the federal judiciary’s appropriation bill that required the federal courts to give the Mississippi court system its PACER software system for free, according to Waller, saving the taxpayers a large sum of money.
In 2007, the state Supreme Court in 2007 entered into an agreement with the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to study the feasibility of adapting the federal system’s software to use on the state level.
The court later changed its rules in 2008 of procedure to allow electronic filings. After that, the court slowly started to allow counties to utilize the electronic system.
Northeast Mississippi lagging behind rest of the state
Northeast Mississippi is the main area of the state that has little integration in the electronic court system, especially with its circuit courts. Only two counties in Northeast Mississippi — Itawamba and Alcorn — are fully integrated into the electronic system.
Benton, Calhoun, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties have no integration with the electronic court system.
Waller said that one of the main reasons that Northeast Mississippi has been slow to move onto the statewide system is that most lawyers and counties in the area utilized an electronic court system that the Three Rivers Planning & Development District built.
“Three Rivers has thrown up every obstacle possible,” Waller said. “You can print that if you want. That’s just the truth. They’re just tied in very deeply with the counties. They do good work, though.”
Fully electronic court system brings benefits
When there is no virtual court system, the public and the media are usually forced to travel to a physical courthouse to review documents, which can be costly and time consuming. When Mississippi has a full, uniform electronic system, it can allow a citizen to view court cases from the comfort of their computer.
“It will save a lot of gas money,” Randolph said jokingly.
On a more serious note, the chief justice believes that a fully electronic state court system will be a milestone tool for open government and will decrease the cost of litigation in the long run.
“From a transparency standpoint, it's magnificent,” Randolph said of an electronic court system. “...This creates opportunities for people to see what’s going on in the court system that’s never been available before.”
Evans estimates that, at the current rate, it will take around three years to integrate the remaining courts into MEC. If the Legislature appropriates additional funds for the MEC and administrative courts to hire an additional technician, that time could be reduced to about two years.