The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning with three additional deaths, including the fourth coronavirus-related fatality in Lee County.
The total number of known cases in the state now stands at 2,781 with 96 deaths as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lee, Pearl River and Lincoln counties reported deaths Sunday. Lauderdale County has the most deaths during the pandemic with eight, followed by Pearl River with seven and Tippah with six.
Five more cases were reported in Monroe County to bring its total to 36. Lee County added one for a total of 43. Tippah also has 43 cases, but did not see an increase in cases or deaths.
Other counties reporting new cases were Calhoun, four; Marshall, three; Chickasaw, two; and one apiece for Clay, Lee, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Prentiss.
One new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility, increasing the number to 53 in the state.
Hinds County has the most number of known cases in the state with 247.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Saturday:
Alcorn - 7
Benton - 5
Calhoun - 18
Chickasaw - 24
Clay - 18
Itawamba - 9
Lafayette - 29
Lee - 43
Marshall - 32
Monroe - 36
Oktibbeha - 37
Pontotoc - 15
Prentiss - 13
Tippah - 43
Tishomingo - 2
Union - 7