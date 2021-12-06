The first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized, MSDH said.
Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington) in the U.S. that have reported cases of the omicron variant.
“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that delta is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
While information on the infection rate and severity of the omicron variant is still unknown, Dobbs said the best protection at this point is the COVID-19 vaccinations and booster.
“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” Dobbs said. ”COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.”
MSDH is also experiencing a minimal increase in the number of COVID patients in the hospital and a minimal increase of COVID patients in the ICU and on ventilators.