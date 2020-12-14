TUPELO • A handful of individuals associated with the Mississippi State Department of Health became on Monday the first Mississippians vaccinated against COVID-19, with hospitals expected to begin vaccinating key medical staff throughout the coming week, though it’s not clear exactly when that will occur in Northeast Mississippi.
In a press briefing streamed online, the state’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state’s head epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and three others all received a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer after federal authorities granted emergency use approval late last week.
“It felt like a butterfly,” Dobbs joked after he became the first person in Mississippi to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. “A little bit of sting, not bad.”
Dobbs has described his first-in-line vaccination as a sign of his trust in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, as public health experts prepare to help manage the roll-out and distribution of several vaccines developed in record time.
Mississippi’s first allocation of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer amounted to 25,000 doses, and those shots will be distributed to hospitals across the state.
As of Monday morning, health department officials said two medical centers in the state had vaccines onsite, with every Mississippi hospital expected to get at least some supply.
“Over the next three days, we’ll have the lion’s share of that vaccine distributed, with more to come,” Byers told reporters on Monday.
Marsha Tapscott, a spokesperson for North Mississippi Health Services, told the Daily Journal that the NMHS system had not yet received its share of the state’s vaccine supply. Tapscott said she was not certain when the system, one of the largest rural healthcare providers in the county, would receive its vaccine shots.
State health officials have emphasized that the initial and limited supply of vaccine is intended for essential healthcare workers, including those who treat coronavirus patients as well as doctors and nursers who work in critical and emergency care.
“We can’t afford to have three nurses in an ICU out of commission for two weeks,” Dobbs said.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday outlined plans to begin making its supply of 3,900 doses available to staff on Wednesday, using a tiered system designating employees based on their level of risk.
NMHS is developing its own protocols for its first vaccine doses.
“We are still working out the distribution plan,” said Marsha Tapscott, NMHS spokesperson.
NMHS does possess the capacity for ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer vaccine requires, according to Tapscott.
Many hospitals in the state do not possess the needed ultra-cold storage capacity, and MSDH leadership said on Monday they’d be coordinating with those hospitals to help handle logistics for transportation from ultra-cold storage sites as needed.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, about three or four weeks apart, but all of Mississippi’s initial doses received this week will be used as a first shot, with additional supply expected to be available when second shots are needed.
“It’s going to start coming in weekly batches,” Byers said.
A different vaccine manufactured by Moderna may also be available beginning next week if federal authorities grant approval for emergency use of it, as occurred for Pfizer last week.
As more supply comes in, health authorities are prioritizing efforts to vaccinate the residents and staff of longterm care facilities, such as nursing homes.
But even as vaccines against the pandemic disease go into use, health leaders in Mississippi and across the nation urge the public to continue mitigation efforts, including mask wearing and social distancing.
That’s because vaccines won’t be available for the general public for some months still, and hospital capacity is suffering strain right now, with infections only continued to rise over the coming week.
“It’s ugly right now and it’s about to get a whole lot uglier,” Dobbs said.