JACKSON • Thursday, Feb. 10, was the the last day lawmakers could pass most bills that originated in their own chamber.
If a bill died on Thursday’s deadline, that does not necessarily mean the content addressed in the bill is gone for the rest of the session. Similar bills still alive could be amended to add an topic that was in a bill that died on Thursday’s deadline.
Here are a list of substantive bills that survived the Feb. 10 deadline. Now the bills will be transmitted to the opposite chamber they started out in for consideration.
Alive
Teacher pay
Senate Bill 2444 would change the teacher pay scale by years of experience and level of education. It would raise pay an average of $4,700 over two years and restructure the way teachers are paid in the long-term.
House Bill 530 would increase all teachers’ pay by $4,000 to $6,000 a year and boost starting teachers’ pay from $37,000 a year to $43,125.
A compromise on these two bills will likely be hashed out in a conference committee.
Ballot initiative process
House Concurrent Resolution 39 would somewhat restore the state’s initiative process to allow citizens to collect signatures and circumvent the Legislature and place issues on the ballot.
This proposal would allow citizens to change state laws, but not the state constitution, like the old process allowed.
Equal pay
Senate Bill 2451 and House Bill 770 would prohibit Mississippi employers from paying people of different sexes different pay for the same work. The legislation would give employees the opportunity to sue employers in state court.
Mississippi is the only state in the nation without an equal pay law on the books.
Criminal justice
House Bill 630 would clarify that people who had their felony convictions expunged would automatically regain their voting rights. Mississippi is the only state where people convicted of certain felonies must individually petition the Legislature to have their voting rights restored.
Critics have said the bill doesn't do enough to restore rights to former felons because the overwhelming majority of disenfranchising crimes are not allowed to be expunged.
Social issues
House Bill 1099 would prohibit people convicted of crimes from changing their names or genders while incarcerated unless requested by a sheriff, chaplain, district attorney or jail official.
The law previously included language that would require parents of minors wanting to change their names to receive a note of approval from a doctor, chancery clerk or psychiatrist. The language has since been removed.
Critical race theory
Senate Bill 2113 would prohibit teachers from requiring students to affirm that one race or nationality is either superior or inferior to another.
Supporters of the legislation say it would stop the teaching of critical race theory in kindergarten through 12th grade schools and on the university level, but the legislation actually does not address what academic leaders say the framework of critical race theory teaches.
Opponents worry that the measure will lead to educators being afraid of teaching an accurate version of history.
Elections
House Bill 1510 and Senate Bill 2606 would allow Mississippi’s election system to cross reference the state’s driver’s license system in the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to see if noncitizens are voting in Mississippi elections.
If a person is flagged by the state system as potentially being a noncitizen, that person’s name will be checked with the federal immigration database. If both the federal and state database believe a noncitizen tried to register the vote, the person will have 30 days to submit proof they are a citizen.
If a person fails to submit proof within 30 days, their voter registration will be marked as pending for the next two federal elections the state conducts.
Dead
Amiya Braxton Law
After passing out of committee, a bill that would make it a crime for motorists for injure a child entering or exiting a school bus did not get brought up for consideration in the full House.
Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, named the bill after Amiya Braxton, a girl who was killed after a driver struck her while she was getting off the bus. A grand jury twice declined to indict the driver on criminal charges.
State parks
Senate Bill 2515 would have transferred the state parks system from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to a new Mississippi Department of Tourism.
Senate Bill 2518 would have transferred the parks from MDWFP over to the tourism division at the Mississippi Development Authority.