JACKSON • A group of representatives abruptly ended a discussion and quickly exited a meeting after they had a contentious debate over allowing a state agency to create regulations on deer hunting with dogs and other hunting rules.
The House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee was in the middle of debating a bill when Democratic Rep. Tom Miles of Forest motioned to adjourn the meeting without taking any action on the legislation. Miles’ motion passed by a large majority, ending the debate.
“Thanks, that was a great discussion guys,” Republican Rep. Bill Kinkade of Byhalia, who heads the committee, said sarcastically to his colleagues as they got up and left the meeting.
The debate in question was over House Bill 1319, which would transfer the power to create hunting regulations from the Legislature to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and its commission.
Hunting and wildlife policy is set currently by the Legislature, which is then enforced and carried out by the MDWFP.
The rationale for opposing the measure ranged from lawmakers not wanting to cede power to a state agency to fearing this was a backdoor way to abolish hunting with dogs — a volatile debate that has grown more intense in recent years.
“I want the Legislature to have oversight power since we have to answer to the people,” Republican Rep. Ken Morgan of Morgantown told the Daily Journal. “The only people at Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are either hired or appointed.”
Mississippi is one of the few states in the nation that still allows deer hunting with dogs. The debate over whether to end the sport altogether gets renewed each legislative session with no clear consensus in sight.
Opponents of using dogs say that the practice is disruptive, unsafe and often leads to people trespassing on private property. Proponents of the practice say that numerous Mississippi hunters continue to use dogs, and bad actors don’t truly represent the hunting community.
"There's been some trepidation, some conversation, some fear and some paranoia of, 'We're going to lose control, and, oh my goodness, the sky is falling,'" Kinkade said.
The Marshall County lawmaker tried to soothe those fears by saying that dog hunting is protected under the Mississippi Constitution, and the department would never outline something enshrined in the document.
In 2014, Mississippi voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution that made hunting and fishing a right, instead of a mere privilege.
That amendment says people have the right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife, “including by the use of traditional methods,” but it doesn’t specifically mention anything about hunting with dogs, which Republican Rep. Scott Bounds of Philadelphia noted.
Kinkade told the Daily Journal after the meeting that he figured a fierce debate would break out over the issue, which is what he wanted.
“I wanted us to have a good, robust debate on this topic and get it on the record,” Kinkade said.
Kinkade could technically bring the bill back up for consideration, but he said that he probably won’t since the committee can’t seem to come to a consensus.