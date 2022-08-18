State leaders want to remove attorney Brad Pigott from his role handling a civil lawsuit intended to recover $24 million in allegedly misspent welfare money. A defense attorney in the case, however, is attempting to block the appointment of new counsel. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
TUPELO – Northeast Mississippi litigator Jim Waide is ramping up efforts to block the state from replacing the attorney handling extensive civil litigation that seeks to recover millions in allegedly misspent and wasted federal welfare money.
In a letter dated Wednesday, Aug. 17, and obtained by the Daily Journal, Waide claims that the state could ultimately pay a new law firm more in hourly fees than it ever recovers and requests that the State Personnel Board block the appointment of the Jones Walker firm to replace former federal prosecutor Brad Pigott.
Waide represents Austin Smith, the nephew of John Davis, the former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Davis faces criminal bribery and fraud charges over his alleged role in an extensive embezzlement scheme, but Smith has only been sued in civil court.
“An hourly arrangement with any firm will likely result in the expensive pursuit of low-level defendants, such as Austin Smith and others, who have no means to pay a judgment,” Waide wrote in his letter to the Personnel Board. “An attorney hired on a contingent fee basis would pursue those who are financially able to pay a judgment, and would cost the taxpayers nothing is no funds are recovered.”
Waide, who bases his legal practice in Tupelo, also noted that the office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch “has many capable assistant attorneys general” and suggested that Fitch could therefore handle the civil litigation directly, sparing taxpayers the costs of outside attorneys.
An alleged embezzlement scheme at the MDHS has spawned criminal charges in state court, an ongoing federal investigation and a sprawling $24 million lawsuit targeting 38 defendants.
Smith is among those defendants, and Waide has now filed multiple court motions arguing that Smith is a minor player who has been sued even as more influential figures, including former Gov. Phil Bryant and current Gov. Tate Reeves, have allegedly escaped scrutiny.
Pigott was hired last year to handle the civil litigation on behalf of state government. The Reeves administration moved to end Pigott’s involvement in the case after he issued a subpoena seeking records of communication between Bryant and the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation.
The state plans to install the Jones Walker law firm to replace Pigott, but the State Personnel Board must approve that selection. The decision to approve of the law firm is currently placed on the agenda for board's regular meeting on Thursday.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.