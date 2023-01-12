Brandon Presley speaking file

In this file photo from June 2021, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley informs guests of the progress that is being made throughout the region and the state of getting high speed internet into rural areas during the annual State of Region meeting put on by the CREATE Foundation.

 Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON - Brandon Presley, north Mississippi's utility regulator and one of the most notable politicians from Northeast Mississippi, announced Thursday that he is running for governor.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Recommended for you