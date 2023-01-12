JACKSON - Brandon Presley, north Mississippi's utility regulator and one of the most notable politicians from Northeast Mississippi, announced Thursday that he is running for governor.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Journal, Presley said he decided to launch a bid for the state's highest office because current Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is "more focused on himself than the people of Mississippi."
"As I continue to build out my campaign and witness more of the things that we’ve seen, I’ve been more and more convinced that we’ve got to have a change in course and have a governor that can pull our state together racially and politically," Presley said.
Presley launched his gubernatorial campaign with an ad blistering current Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for having "zero conviction and maximum corruption" and accused him of only looking out for "himself and his rich friends," signaling that the Lee County native won't be afraid to attack his opponent on the campaign trail.
"We can build a Mississippi where we fight corruption, not embrace it," Presley said in the ad. "Where we cut taxes, lower the cost of healthcare and create good jobs. A Mississippi where we finally focus on the future, not the past."
Presley, 45, hopes that his ability to connect with rural voters, his relation to Tupelo's own Elvis Presley and his track record of connecting rural Mississippians to broadband internet will be enough to catapult him into the Governor's Mansion.
But Presley's campaign does come with serious drawbacks.
While well known in north Mississippi, the former mayor of Nettleton may not have significant name recognition in south Mississippi, which has become a GOP stronghold in recent years, and he has never appeared on a full, statewide ballot.
It will also be an uphill battle for a Democrat to win a statewide race in Mississippi, one of the most reliably conservative electorates in the nation. The last Democrat to win a governor's race in the Magnolia State was Ronnie Musgrove in 1999.
Presley thinks by pouring sweat and blood into the race and by not taking a particular subset of voters for granted, he'll shore up a strong base of voters familiar with him and effectively tell his story for the first time to some voters.
"The bottom line is you've got to have somebody that understands where Itta Bena, Mississippi, is," Presley said. "We need someone who doesn't think that w-o-r-k is a radio station. I promise you we're going to campaign in towns that haven't seen a candidate for governor in years."
Before serving four terms on the Public Service Commission, the Lee County native served as Nettleton mayor from 2001-2007, where he become one of the youngest mayors in the state.
