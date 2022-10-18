JACKSON – Brandy Nichols never planned on asking for government assistance.
She had worked as a waitress, a receptionist, a housekeeper and a cashier to provide for her four young children. But Nichols, like many Mississippians, struggled to provide enough food and clothing for her children through her various jobs.
“I didn’t have financial support from my family,” Nichols said. “I didn’t have someone who could help out when I was in a bind. It truly does take a village to raise a child. And if you don’t have a village, it’s tough.”
Nichols turned to government officials and applied for help through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
After waiting on her application for assistance for over a month, state officials finally approved her request. But the help wasn’t nearly enough to cover her expenses.
Nichols has used her monthly assistance to help pay for groceries, car repairs, diapers and clean clothing. But there’s only so many ways that money can stretch when the maximum she’s ever received is $500 a month for a family of five people.
What Nichols didn’t know is that while she was jumping through hurdles to meet the requirements of the program, leaders administering the program in the state were using the TANF money to build a volleyball stadium or steering it to their friends in what state officials have called Mississippi’s largest public embezzlement scheme in state history.
“It hurts to know that this program was taken advantage of by people who already make more money than I could ever imagine,” Nichols said. “A former quarterback received in a lump sum over 300 times what I have ever received from TANF.”
Nichols shared her experience with Democratic state lawmakers at the Capitol on Tuesday during a legislative hearing designed to examine ways to ensure more needy families have access to the program and to prevent another welfare scandal from happening in the future.
MDHS Director Bob Anderson told lawmakers that when Gov. Tate Reeves first appointed him to lead the welfare agency, it was largely in tatters. There were little compliance measures in place, and the internal investigator felt like she wasn’t even getting support from the leadership at the time.
Anderson, a former prosecutor, said that he’s now hired an internal compliance officer and tried to make the process for how it awards TANF dollars to subcontractors more accountable and fair.
But the agency still has a long way to go to even show proof that the money it's using for assistance is even effective.
Anderson told the lawmakers that there are very few ways the agency can show that its spending habits lead to actual results.
Rep. Robert Johnson III, the House minority leader, asked Anderson if there was any way he could show that the money he was spending on job training skills was reducing poverty or leading jobs.
Anderson said he didn’t believe so because the agency predating his tenure has not tracked spending outcomes.
The hearing revealed that around 90% of people who apply for TANF benefits are not approved for government assistance.
Anderson said that figure also includes people who abandoned their application. But when asked for a breakdown of how many people of that 90% didn’t complete their application versus who were outright denied, an agency spokesperson said the agency currently doesn’t track that data either.
The director said he’s hoping to implement new programs that track data the lawmakers were interested in receiving.
Tuesday’s hearing marks the first time since state and federal officials accused people of misusing around $74 million of the welfare funds that a group of lawmakers scrutinized the welfare program or asked questions about how to prevent the same scenario from happening in the future.
Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, and Johnson, D-Natchez, both said they had asked legislative leaders, who are Republican, to conduct hearings into the welfare program, but it had not led to any major outcomes.
While legislative leadership thus far has not conducted any hearing scrutinizing TANF, Brandy Nichols is about to roll off of the TANF program.
“This is the last year that I’m eligible to receive TANF, but my children’s most expensive years are ahead,” Nichols said. “My hope is that the tragedy behind this program leads to changes to how much money families receive to help pay with everyday expenses.”
