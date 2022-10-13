Congressional Redistricting Mississippi

A photo of Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, proposes an alternate congressional redistricting plan during debate at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Johnson will help conduct a hearing next week on potentially reforming how Mississippi handles federal welfare dollars.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • Democratic state lawmakers will conduct hearings next week to potentially reform how Mississippi distributes funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, which is the center of the state’s massive welfare scandal.

