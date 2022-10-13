A photo of Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, proposes an alternate congressional redistricting plan during debate at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Johnson will help conduct a hearing next week on potentially reforming how Mississippi handles federal welfare dollars.
JACKSON • Democratic state lawmakers will conduct hearings next week to potentially reform how Mississippi distributes funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program, which is the center of the state’s massive welfare scandal.
Rep. Robert Johnson III, the Democratic leader of the House, told the Daily Journal that Democratic lawmakers believe it's incumbent on lawmakers to find ways to prevent millions in welfare funds from getting squandered again.
“So much of this scandal has been focused on celebrity involvement,” said the Natchez lawmaker. “But no one is really focusing on the $80 million that was stolen from the needy families in this state.”
The hearing will mark the first time that any legislative group will meet to publicly scrutinize the scandal that has led to five people - including the head of the state’s former welfare agency - to plead guilty to federal and state charges of fraud, embezzlement and theft.
The first hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18 in room 216 in the Mississippi Capitol.
